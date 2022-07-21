Inflation will soon be higher than Biden's approval rating: South Dakota Gov. Noem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Biden continues to face multiple burgeoning crises at home and abroad, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined "Hannity" to sound off about the effects of his failures on her state.

Noem remarked that despite being landlocked, South Dakota has not been immune to the illegal immigration crisis she said has been brought on by Biden's open-border policies.

However, she suggested being heartened by the fact the American people are becoming aware of how bad multiple facets of American life are getting under the Delaware Democrat.

"[W]hat is so challenging for the people in my state and across this country is we're facing a situation soon where President Biden's approval ratings are going to be even lower than the inflation rate,"she said.

"People are really struggling out there with high energy costs, high food costs. They recognize all these illegal immigrants are coming into the country; that the border is not being enforced, that it's not secure; it's jeopardizing our national security."

While Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria was leading the night's installment of the House January 6 Committee hearings, Noem said the American people are much more concerned with economic pinch they are feeling at the gas pump and grocery store, and the repercussions of the immigration crisis.

Luria, a Norfolk Democrat, hosted former White House communications aide Sarah Matthews and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger as witnesses as Noem spoke to Hannity.

"[The American people] aren't talking about what all the other networks are running today. They're talking about how do we get through the next six months until we get a new [Republican] majority in the House that stops a lot of these bad policies," she said.

Despite the effects of the Biden administration's policies, Noem added South Dakota is one of a handful of states "thriving" due to their own state and local policies.

"Our economy is booming, but that's just not the story across the country. And with Biden attacking our very way of life, it's going to be a full time job for every [elected official] to try to protect our way of life."