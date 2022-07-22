Ben Domenech on attack against Lee Zeldin: Political violence from the left 'likely to get worse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that attacks by the left will only get worse, especially if Democrats lose control of Congress in the midterm elections.

LEE ZELDIN, NEW YORK GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, ATTACKED AT CAMPAIGN STOP

BEN DOMENECH: It absolutely is a situation where the top is being either silent on this or we're condoning it or in their response to it, just sort of saying, well, this is just the way things are now. … It's so important for people in there to understand that this is likely to get worse. As you see a Democratic coalition, a left coalition, that is headed for a very difficult midterm, likely to see them swept out of office in so many different areas. I think you're only going to see more desperation. You're going to see more threats of violence or acts along these lines. And we need to be prepared for it. And campaigns should be prepared for it.

