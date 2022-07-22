Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ben Domenech on attack against Lee Zeldin: Political violence from the left 'likely to get worse'

Lee Zeldin, New York GOP gubernatorial candidate, attacked at campaign stop

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ben Domenech on attack against Lee Zeldin: This will likely get worse Video

Ben Domenech on attack against Lee Zeldin: This will likely get worse

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech on Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., continuing his campaign after getting attacked while on stage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that attacks by the left will only get worse, especially if Democrats lose control of Congress in the midterm elections. 

LEE ZELDIN, NEW YORK GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, ATTACKED AT CAMPAIGN STOP

BEN DOMENECH: It absolutely is a situation where the top is being either silent on this or we're condoning it or in their response to it, just sort of saying, well, this is just the way things are now. … It's so important for people in there to understand that this is likely to get worse. As you see a Democratic coalition, a left coalition, that is headed for a very difficult midterm, likely to see them swept out of office in so many different areas. I think you're only going to see more desperation. You're going to see more threats of violence or acts along these lines. And we need to be prepared for it. And campaigns should be prepared for it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Ben Domenech: The left believes it's in their interest to encourage violence Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.