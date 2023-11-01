Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach are ‘Instagram official,’ will speak publicly for first time since cheating scandal

Holmes and Robach left the Disney-owned ABC News earlier this year after their affair came to light

Brian Flood
Former ABC News hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who left the network earlier this year after their cheating scandal dominated tabloids and caused internal drama at the Disney-owned network, came out as "Instagram official" on Wednesday. 

Holmes and Robach posted a smiling photo of them embracing with the caption "How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore." The affectionate photo is meant to promote their new weekly iHeartMedia podcast titled "Amy & T.J." that launches later this year. 

Holmes and Robach had clear on-air chemistry on "GMA3" that was revealed to be more than friendly banter when The Daily Mail reported the affair last November. The shocking story included several intimate photos of the midday ABC News anchors taken while both were married to other people. 

T.J. HOLMES, AMY ROBACH REACH DEAL WITH DISNEY’S ABC NEWS TO EXIT AMID CHEATING SCANDAL

Amy Robach TJ Holmes on red carpet

Former ABC News hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who lost their jobs earlier this year after their cheating scandal dominated tabloids and caused internal drama at the Disney-owned network, came out as "Instagram official" on Wednesday.  (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

NY Post

The extramarital affair between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach landed on the front page of the New York Post.  (New York Post)

The lovebirds were sidelined for eight weeks at the end of 2022 as ABC News looked into the extent of their extramarital affair before ultimately coming to an agreement on their exits in late January. Tabloids covered their every step along the way, keeping scandalous headlines about ABC News at the forefront. 

When the scandal first broke, ABC News initially declared that Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined for their relationship, as both parties were considered consenting adults. They were even allowed to go on air the same week their then-alleged cheating hit the tabloids, and Holmes and Robach proceeded to downplay it and joke about having a "great week."

ABC NEWS BOSS KIM GODWIN UNDER FIRE FOR HANDLING OF AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES AFFAIR: ‘IT’S EMBARRASSING’

The following Monday, ABC News president Kim Godwin did an about-face and pulled Holmes and Robach off the air, claiming the "distraction" had become too significant. 

They had hosted "GMA3," the midday extension of ABC’s flagship "Good Morning America," but exited the network after what TMZ called "extremely contentious" mediation. 

T.J. Holmes in a suit holds his wife Marilee Fiebig in a red dress on the red carpet in 2020, split Andrew Shue holds onto his wife Amy Robach in a sparkly dress in 2022

T.J. Holmes and his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig share one daughter together. They are pictured together in 2020. Andrew Shue and ex-husband Amy Robach have their own children from separate prior relationships. They are photographed together in 2022. (Bennett Raglin/Mike Coppola)

T.J. HOLMES’S ESTRANGED WIFE SLAMS HIS ‘LACK OF DISCRETION, RESPECT’ OVER AMY ROBACH CHEATING SCANDAL

Last month, Holmes and Robach posted photos of themselves at University of Arkansas sporting events, where Holmes studied journalism. 

Robach had been married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue for 12 years when the cheating scandal broke, while Holmes had been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Both couples are now divorced. 

The "Amy & T.J." podcast "will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines," according to iHeartMedia. 

