T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach lawyered up as ABC continues to keep them off air amid extramarital affair probe

ABC News hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are lawyered up and don’t appear to be returning to the Disney-owned network anytime soon as their scandalous extramarital affair continues to dominate tabloids.

Holmes and Robach, who co-host "GMA3," a midday extension of the network’s flagship show "Good Morning America," have been sidelined for over six weeks as the network investigates their relationship.

The lovebirds generated headlines on both TMZ and the New York Post on Friday. TMZ reported that ABC "could be staring down the barrel of a lawsuit" if Robach or Holmes, who is Black, are fired, as they have both "lawyered up big time" and race could be a factor if it comes to litigation. TMZ reported that Robach and Holmes are "confused and frustrated" with the way ABC has handled the situation.

Fox News Digital has confirmed that Robach, who is White, hired high-powered attorney Andrew Brettler, who has represented tabloid mainstays such as Armie Hammer, Chris Noth, Bryan Singer, Danny Masterson and Prince Andrew. Brettler declined comment regarding Robach.

ABC insiders initially insisted that Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined for their affair, and the couple appeared to downplay the scandal on the air Dec. 2, the last time they were on the show. By the following Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers the "distraction" had become too significant, and she pulled them off the air "while we figure this out." ABC News then launched an internal probe that still hasn’t been resolved.

TMZ reported that if the duo is fired, lawyers could ask the Disney-owned news division if an all-White couple would be treated the same way.

The New York Post, which recently published photos of them canoodling headlined, "T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation," followed TMZ with a report indicating the lovebirds are "likely out" from their current gigs.

Citing an insider, the Post reported Robach could remain with the network but not on "GMA3."

ABC News did not immediately respond to a series of questions.

Robach and Holmes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported in November in a story that included several other intimate photos of the ABC News anchors. The affair has caused headaches for Disney executives, as a headline-making affair doesn’t coincide with the family-friendly brand’s values.

Robach was married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue when the affair became public. The duo has since begun the divorce process and was seen exchanging their shared dog by paparazzi cameras on Friday.

Marilee Fiebig, the estranged wife of Holmes, is represented by divorce attorney Stephanie Lehman, who told Fox News Digital earlier this month that they hope to finalize things amicably as possible.