T.J. Holmes’s estranged wife slams his ‘lack of discretion, respect’ over Amy Robach cheating scandal

Marilee Fiebig, the estranged wife of suspended ABC News host T.J. Holmes, broke her silence about the ongoing cheating scandal that ended her 12-year marriage and blasted her soon-to-be ex-husband’s lack of discretion.

Holmes and his "GMA3" co-host Amy Robach have dominated tabloids in recent weeks after their marriage-wrecking affair became public. The lovebirds are sidelined pending an internal investigation, but have caught putting on public displays of affection while they remain off air. The New York Post recently published steamy photos of them canoodling headlined, "T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation."

Divorce attorney Stephanie Lehman, who is representing Fiebig, said her client’s "sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," and they hope to finalize as amicably as possible.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Lehman told Fox News Digital.

The statement was first given to Daily Mail, the outlet that first exposed the extramarital affair that has rocked Disney’s ABC News.

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported in November in a story that included several other intimate photos of the ABC News anchors.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year," Lehman added.

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue, while Holmes has been married to Fiebig. The estranged couple co-wrote a 2021 children’s book titled "Better Together," based on their blended family. Robach’s marriage are reportedly ending, too.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King recently called the scandal inside the rival network "very messy and very sloppy," and also expressed concern for the children involved.

"In the beginning I actually thought good on ‘Good Morning America,’ they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults, but then the more you read, it's just very messy, and I think, to me, it's a sad situation. You've got kids involved, you've got families involved, and I keep thinking about that," King told Bravo's Andy Cohen. "I'm very concerned about that."