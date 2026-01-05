Tim Walz shocks reporters by abruptly ending press conference with no questions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., surprised reporters by leaving his press conference on Monday without taking questions.

Earlier that day, Walz confirmed reports that he would be dropping his bid for a third term as governor as the state faces massive fraud allegations.

"Like many Minneostans, I have to tell you I was glad to turn the page on 2025. It was an extraordinarily difficult year for our state, and it ended on a particularly sour note," Walz opened in his remarks to the press.

In his comments, Walz denounced people who sought to "take advantage of our state's generosity" as well as the "organized group of political actors" he said were exploiting the chaos.

"I don't want to mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies in Washington and in St. Paul and online want to make our state a colder and meaner place. They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors," Walz said.

At the end of his approximately seven-minute remarks, Walz closed by saying that he would return on Tuesday with an update on Minnesota's paid family leave program and that he would "take all your questions."

Walz then left abruptly as his staff thanked reporters and encouraged them to return the next day.

"Wow," one reporter could be heard saying.

Another called out to the staff, "I thought you said you were going to take questions? Why didn't you?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office for a comment. Director of communications Claire Lancaster confirmed that Walz plans to answer questions on Tuesday.

Walz launched his bid for a third four-year term as Minnesota governor in September, but in recent weeks has been facing a barrage of incoming political fire from President Donald Trump and Republicans, and some Democrats, over the large-scale theft in a state that has long prided itself on good governance.

More than 90 people — most from Minnesota's large Somali community — have been charged since 2022 in what has been described as the nation's largest COVID-era scheme. How much money has been stolen through alleged money laundering operations involving fraudulent meal and housing programs, daycare centers, and Medicaid services is still being tabulated. But the U.S. attorney in Minnesota said the scope of the fraud could exceed $1 billion and rise to as high as $9 billion.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to the report.