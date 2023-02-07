Sen. Tim Scott vows he will not applaud at State of the Union for Biden's handling of China spy flight

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" he "absolutely" will not applaud President Biden at the State of the Union address if the president touts his decision to shoot down a Chinese spy flight that traversed the U.S. last week. Scott said the president demonstrated weakness to China, Russia and Iran and his delayed response was not in Americans' best interests.

AIR FORCE WARNS CHINESE COMPANY'S NORTH DAKOTA MILL WOULD BE 'SIGNIFICANT' NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT

TIM SCOTT: They had an opportunity to act and they let it pass by. One of the things when you have weakness on the global stage and Biden has presented weakness, not strength, you see our adversaries and our competitors, whether it's China, Iran or, frankly, Russia, they're all emboldened by weak leadership from the American president. And this is another indication that China assumes that he is weak. … It was literally a dereliction of duty to wait six or seven days before he acted. That is not in the American people's best interest. What's in our best interest is to take enemies and adversaries, take action against them as soon as possible. That did not happen. There is nothing to cheer about in this situation whatsoever.