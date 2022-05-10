Tim Scott rebukes WH letting 'chaos' reign in harassment of Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called out the White House for not forcefully condemning the harassment of conservative Supreme Court justices at their homes, while on "The Guy Benson Show," Tuesday.

The White House did not immediately denounce left-wing protesters who distributed the personal home addresses of the justices and gathered outside their homes this week, to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.



Fox News Radio host Guy Benson called the administration’s response to the threats and "doxxing" of justices, "wish-washy," before asking the Republican how he thought the White House had handled the matter.

Scott condemned President Biden's "silence," saying he was letting "chaos" lead the country.

"Guy, I cannot have ever imagined the day, where we would be talking about the physical security of the Supreme Court justices because of the issue they’re going to rule on," he began.

"You can’t imagine that this day, 2022, we would see angry, vicious aggressive crowds assembled for one purpose: to intimidate the justices. We know this is wrong and illegal and yet, the President of our United States, sits in silence," the Republican senator said.

Scott called out Biden for not protecting the justices through word or action.

"Did he dispatch officers to help protect the justices? No. Do we see him take the largest microphone on earth and say, enough is enough, we can agree without being so disagreeable? Not a word," he rebuked.

The Senator lamented that it was "devastating" to "watch chaos lead the way in the greatest democracy on earth."

Benson agreed, saying President Biden had "fueled" the chaos and divisiveness in the country even though he got elected running on the message of "restoring the soul of our country."

President Biden attacked conservatives as the "ultra-MAGA" crowd, following the Supreme Court draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade.

"This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history," Biden said to reporters last Wednesday, before labeling them, "ultra-MAGA" on Tuesday.

Critics have brought up that protesting outside a judge’s home with intent to influence a decision violates federal U.S. code 1507.