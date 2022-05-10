Whoopi Goldberg defends Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'call to arms' comment over Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg attempted to defend Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday following her contentious remarks about Roe v. Wade that included a "call to arms" for those enraged about its potential demise.

"To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community – the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms," the Democrat mayor who identifies as a lesbian, tweeted late Monday, eliciting sharp criticism.

A number of critics accused Lightfoot of "inciting violence," and calling for an "insurrection."

LIBERAL ACTIVIST CLAIMS SHE ‘EAGERLY’ STERILIZED HERSELF BECAUSE OF DEBATE OVER ABORTION: ‘A NO-BRAINER’

Goldberg offered her words of support during a segment on "The View" discussing controversial protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft opinion from the Court suggesting it could be set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Her fellow liberal co-hosts defended the protests; however, guest co-host Alyssa Farah used the discussion to condemn Lightfoot's comments.

"What I did think went too far is Lori Lightfoot … put out a statement saying that this is 'a call to arms,' talking about the potential decision around Roe v. Wade. That is damaging, reckless language. That is not what we need right now. We need to take the temperature down and have a real discussion," Farah said.

Co-host Sara Haines agreed with Farah, but went on to contrast the abortion protests with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, claiming the former were "peaceful."

"I think that Lori, when she says ‘a call to arms,’ that's something that we in the ’60s know what that means," Goldberg jumped in. "That doesn't mean to go and do any fighting. That means to pay attention and make sure you’re there voting, doing what you need to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to Lightfoot being slammed for her comments, the liberal mayor vowed to make Chicago an "oasis" for abortions if the Supreme Court does, indeed, end up overturning Roe v. Wade.