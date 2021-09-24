Expand / Collapse search
Tim Scott calls out House members who rejected Israel Iron Dome funding: 'It's just dead wrong'

The Iron Dome funding was overwhelmingly passed, with a vote of 420-9

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Tim Scott knocks House members voting against Israel Iron Dome funds: ‘Dead wrong’ Video

Sen. Tim Scott knocks House members voting against Israel Iron Dome funds: ‘Dead wrong’

Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., says standing with U.S. allies is ‘not debatable’ and adds that the Iron Dome has saved ‘countless lives’

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. on Friday slammed House members that voted against funds for Israel's Iron Dome defense system, calling their actions "dead wrong."

AOC ROASTED FOR SHEDDING 'CROCODILE TEARS' AFTER CRYING OVER ISRAEL IRON DOME HOUSE VOTE

TIM SCOTT: I can’t believe it. If there’s anything not debatable it is standing strong with our allies. Iron Dome has saved thousands upon thousands of lives…

Iron Dome prevents deaths which then allows for us not to see a war in the Middle East because if you start killing thousands of Israelis they have to respond. It is their ability to defend themselves that reduces the likelihood of war in the Middle East—and why would we not stand by our allies? It feels akin to the Afghan crisis, now an Iron Dome crisis. It’s just dead wrong. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.