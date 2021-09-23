AOC consoled by other members after Israel Iron Dome House vote

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appeared to be consoled by fellow members on the House floor on Thursday afternoon after the chamber overwhelmingly passed funding for the Israel Iron Dome missile defense system.

Ocasio-Cortez, huddling with allies for several minutes, appeared to wipe her face multiple times and was speaking in an animated fashion with the members around her.

The 420-9 vote was an overwhelming rebuke of House progressives who Wednesday held up Democrats' continuing resolution because Iron Dome funding was included in the legislation. Because Republicans were strongly opposed to the legislation on the grounds that it would raise the debt ceiling, Democrats had too little margin for error and were forced to take the Iron Dome funding out.

But Democratic leaders brought the funding back for a vote on Thursday afternoon under a suspension of the rules, meaning the chamber would need a two-thirds supermajority to pass the bill – a hurdle it easily cleared.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; André Carson, D-Ind.; Marie Newman, D-Ill., Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.; Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.; and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., all voted against the bill.

Ocasio-Cortez was a "no" vote until she changed her vote to "present" at the last second. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., also voted "present.

After huddling with allies, during which time multiple other House members appeared to approach Ocasio-Cortez to comfort her, the congresswoman walked to a different part of the floor where she received a hug from yet another member.

Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News about the moment on the House floor.