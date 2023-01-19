TikTok’s latest hangover hack has users dunking their faces in ice water

Hung over? There's a TikTok hack for that!

Users willing to bear extreme cold and a different type of discomfort are dunking their faces in ice water to fight the symptoms of their hangovers, and the trend has dominated the platform.

But the "ice bowl trick" or the "ice bowl challenge" has everyone who has felt the thunderous hangover headache asking one big question: Does it work?

"This is supposed to cure a hangover," user Andreana "Anna" Tay said in one video as she sat before a huge bowl of ice water. "I saw this on TikTok, and they say it's supposed to help."

The video showed someone off-camera dunking Tay's face and holding it underwater for ten seconds as she panicked. She wiped her face with a towel, recovered for a few moments and plunged in again.

"Oh my God, it works," she said, then hesitated before continuing. "No it doesn't. What the f---, it doesn't."

Tay is far from the only user discrediting the hack's claims. Another recorded herself dunking her face into a bowl of ice water and sharing details about her upcoming hectic day.

"Whoever told me to put my face in a bowl of ice water to fix my hangover was lying," she captioned.

"Nobody told me it was going to feel like I was drowning," another TikToker, Crissy Love, said in her video captioned "HANGOVER CURE." Love insinuated the trick worked for her and said she had already dunked her head in the water three times before recording the video, but wanted to submerge her head more to be at "100%."

Another captioned hers "fully regretting the wine," as she immersed her face in the icy bath, adding, "never drinking again."

Pharmacist Dr. Chris Jackson said in his own TikTok that the trick activates the "diver's reflex," a biological response that allows mammals to stay alive in oxygen-deprived underwater conditions, according to Dartmouth.

"Put your face in a bowl of ice water, let the water hit your nostrils, and hold your face in the water for 5-10 seconds up to 3x. This will activate the diver’s reflex and help with nausea. Its also great for anxiety, migraines, and your skin care routine," Jackson captioned.

Other TikTokers used the hack for other medical reasons Jackson mentioned, including one who dunked her face under water as a form of anxiety treatment and claimed the experience made her "more alert, awake and much less overwhelmed."

A nurse under the username @officialtiktoknurse also praised the trick for helping with panic attacks and anxiety by activating the parasympathetic nervous system and thereby relaxing the body.