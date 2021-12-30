Potential hangover cures, such as bacon and sausage rolls, revealed in new survey

Anyone who’s ever had a bad hangover would do anything to find a cure.

The morning after any big holiday is usually rough for a lot of people. Drinking may be fun the night before, but the hangover that it brings on the morning after is no joke.

It’s not uncommon for people to say that they’ve found a cure for hangovers. A recent survey of 2,000 adults in Britain revealed that people try everything from noodle soup, hot showers and even more alcohol to stop the hangover, South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

For one-in-five respondents, the only cure is staying home all day, in bed, with the curtains closed.

About half the respondents also said that staying hydrated throughout the night was the best way to prevent a hangover. About 37% said that guzzling a pint of water before going to sleep was also an effective way to prevent feeling sick the next morning.

Many respondents claimed that certain foods stopped hangovers. Some claimed that heavy sodas like Coca-Cola could help fight the hangover, while others said that noodle soup or ginger-based foods were helpful.

Popular foods that people claim fight hangovers were bacon sandwiches, salty foods, carb-heavy foods and fried, fatty foods like sausage rolls.

Dr. Zoe Williams spoke with SWNS, saying, "Depending on your weight and other factors, it takes about one hour for a healthy liver to process a unit of alcohol. Consider stopping drinking well before the end of the evening, so the process can begin before you go to bed."

Williams continued, "The only 100% effective hangover cure is prevention, either through drinking moderately, or not at all but we all know that Christmas can get the better of us."