TikTok business owner voices concern over possible ban: It would hurt thousands of businesses

TikTok small business owner Callie Goodwin voiced her concern over a potential total ban of the social media giant in the United States, calling for lawmakers to "find a resolution" instead.

Goodwin, who is the founder of Sparks of Joy Co, says her business is on the line if Congress decides to outlaw TikTok in the United States. She told Neil Cavuto on "Your World" Thursday that she worries a ban would hurt thousands of other businesses like hers.

Goodwin says she has a website and has presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, but argues the beauty of TikTok for her as a business owner is that it allows her to get outside of her community.

"It allows us to reach people all over the country. And I've been able to sell to every single state, 14 different countries, and none of that would be possible without TikTok," she insisted..

TIKTOK DEPLOYS SWARM OF INFLUENCERS TO US CAPITOL AHEAD OF EXPECTED CEO GRILLING

Lawmakers are holding Congressional hearings on TikTok this week on Capitol Hill.

Shou Zi Chew, TikTok's chief executive, testified before Congress on Thursday and faced a barrage of questions over the distrust of the popular video-sharing app, and i's parent company ByteDance.

National security concerns over the social media giant's links to the Chinese Communist Party has garnered support for Congress to take action in recent months. A growing number of U.S. states have banned TikTok on its government devices so far.

US officials have issued concerns about TikTok's privacy as far back as the Trump administration in 2020.

DESANTIS SAYS HE WOULD BAN TIKTOK NATIONWIDE IG GIVEN THE AUTHORITY: ‘I DON’T WANTOUR KIDS ON' THIS STUFF

Goodwin noted that her business has sold over 30,000 greeting cards over the last two years with 95% of her sales coming from TikTok.

She claimed that without platform, that magnitude of success wouldn't be possible.

The Sparks of Joy Co founder, who is also a social media college professor, says she recognizes there are security issues and concerns with the platform and hopes Congress can figure out a plan for TikTok in the U.S. that wouldn't hurt business owners

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would really encourage Congress to work on – not a straight ban but some sort of resolution because a ban would hurt thousands of businesses," Good win said.