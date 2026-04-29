Tiffany Henyard was reportedly living in Georgia while still serving as Dolton mayor, collecting pay

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Former Illinois "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard was reportedly a resident of Georgia while still serving as Dolton mayor in 2025.

After losing her bid for re-election as Dolton mayor, Henyard has since launched a campaign to run in South Fulton County's District 5 on the Fulton County Commission as a Republican.

Last week, Henyard took part in a special meeting of the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections regarding her qualifications to run for a position prior to the Commission District 5 Primary Election, which will be held on May 19. County law states that a candidate must be a resident of the county for 12 months prior to running in an election.

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Henyard argued during the meeting that she has been a legal resident of Fulton County since May 1, 2025. However, Board Commissioner Julie Adams pointed out that she served as Dolton mayor until May 4, 2025, when she formally left office.

"Did you know that in Cook County, Illinois, to hold an office there, you have to be a resident in that jurisdiction?" Adams said. "So, you were the mayor until May 4 of 2025, but yet you’re saying you became a resident of Georgia on May 1 of 2025."

"OK," Henyard responded.

Henyard claimed during the meeting that she was essentially a "lame duck" after losing the mayoral primary election in February to Dolton Trustee Jason House, which led to her moving out of the state.

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"But you were mayor, correct?" Adams asked.

"My title was mayor, yes," Henyard said.

Board member Douglass Selby also remarked that Henyard appeared to still be registered to vote in Illinois. The elections board later voted 3-1 to approve Henyard’s residency requirement to run for the Fulton County Commission.

Henyard did not answer questions on whether she still received payments from Dolton through her term as mayor and Thornton Township trustee. Illinois state law dictates that mayors must live in the municipality they represent for their entire term.

Fox News Digital reached out to Henyard for a comment.

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WGN Investigates found through public records that Henyard received a gross pay of $12,007 from March 7 to May 2, 2025 as Dolton mayor and roughly $8,600 from Thornton Township for the first two weeks in May when she would have presumably moved to Georgia.

Henyard has been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" after corruption allegations and financial mismanagement of village funds. A financial probe reportedly revealed that the village of Dolton's bank account fell from its initial $5.6 million balance to a $3.6 million deficit.

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Amid corruption allegations among officials, residents accused her of using village funds as her own piggy bank by billing taxpayers thousands of dollars for her hair and makeup team, as well as going on a lavish trip to Las Vegas.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.