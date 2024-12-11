Tiffany Henyard defiant after losing nomination, claims voter suppression: 'Right to vote was hijacked'

Dolton "Super Mayor" Tiffany Henyard is planning to fight back after losing the Democratic nomination for Thornton Township supervisor, a position she currently holds.

Henyard did not qualify for the Dec. 3 caucus because she did not have a certified assessor on her ticket, a requirement for all nominees.

She objected to the proceedings that night, then claimed, "It was voter suppression," in an interview Thursday.

On Saturday, she revealed during a rally that she planned to file a lawsuit against Illinois state Sen. Napolean Harris, the committeeman of the Democratic Party who chose to have a caucus instead of the typical primary election and won the nomination.

CONTROVERSIAL DEMOCRAT MAYOR UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER WILD TIRADES, POLICE RAIDS, LAVISH SPENDING

"What happened to us on Dec. 3 was short of fairness," Henyard said. "We didn’t have our opportunity to be heard."

"On Dec. 3, 2024, your right to vote was hijacked by your committeeman, Sen. Napoleon Harris," she claimed.

"Put some respect on my name because I am loved throughout Thornton Township," she told supporters, according to FOX 32. "That's why I keep going. That's why I have never ever gave up."

Henyard called for "justice for voters' rights," which she said were taken away at the caucus. She insisted the process was "rigged" against her by claiming her supporters were not allowed in the room during the caucus.

"Hundreds of eligible voters, including seniors, local mayors, local aldermen, local state senators and state representatives were locked out of the venue and forced to stand in freezing temperatures unable to access the voting process in a timely and fair manner," she alleged.

Her supporters have also pointed out that Thornton Township has not done a caucus in decades and only switched recently for this nomination.

Harris has denied any wrongdoing, insisting the people still had their say.

"People in Thornton Township may be new to caucuses because they haven't had them in a while, but this has been the tradition for many other townships around the state," Harris said last week.

Fox News Digital reached out to Henyard and Harris’ offices for a comment.

DOLTON MAYOR TIFFANY HENYARD WILL SEEK TO ARREST POLITICAL OPPONENTS AS SHE FACES EVICTION

Though she is not the Democratic nominee, Henyard could still be on the ballot in April for Thornton Township supervisor as a write-in or independent candidate.

During a township electoral board meeting on Friday, she insisted, "The people will put me on the ballot."

Henyard is currently running for re-election as Dolton mayor as she faces several ongoing scandals for allegedly embezzling funds and politically targeting her opponents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP