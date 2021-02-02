How a slave's great-grandson made it to the Supreme Court: Exploring the life of Thurgood Marshall

A former law clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall offers a rare glimpse into the life and legacy of the first African-American to sit on the nation's highest court in a new Fox Nation special, "Thurgood Marshall: The Right Man. The Right Place."

Harvard Law School professor Mark Tushnet joins other prominent guests in the Fox Nation exclusive series to reflect on the brilliant jurist and civil rights activist at a time of rising racial tension in the United States.

"I learned about the law of course ... but I learned from Justice Marshall a lot about what life was like for African-Americans in an era of segregation and afterward," Tushnet told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

Marshall was nominated to the Court in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson and served 24 years before retiring to tend to his health.

The great-grandson of a slave, Marshall's very presence on the bench as the first Black justice represented a turning point for the country. Marshall was born in Baltimore, the son of a kindergarten teacher and club steward. He reportedly hoped to be a dentist earlier in his career.

For a closer look at Marshall's life in and out of the courtroom, join Fox Nation and watch "Thurgood Marshall: The Right Man. The Right Place," today.

