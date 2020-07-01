Thomas Sowell sounds alarm to Mark Levin about the left's efforts to cripple charter schools

Hoover Institution senior fellow Thomas Sowell weighed in on what he sees as a trend across the United States to stop the growth of charter schools.

“There is very little correlation between the amount of money that you spend and the kind of education that comes out of the other end. I think most people don’t realize that charter school students don’t get the same amount of money per student as the traditional public school student does,” the author of "Charter Schools and Their Enemies" told “The Mark Levin Show" on Monday.

“More than that, if the [public school] is really failing so badly that it is just a public scandal, they will then pour more money into it. That enables the politician to say that he is really concerned about this because he has appropriated 'X' number of millions or billions of dollars towards that school. Of course, the money usually does nothing more than have a more expensive failure,” Sowell said.

Sowell said that moreover, public schools fight against students being administered standardized tests.

“That applies not just to the politicians and to the teacher's unions, it applies to the intellectuals who are saying things like we should not have these high-stakes tests. Meaning tests with consequences,” Sowell said.

Sowell said that there is legislation in California set to cripple charter schools by restricting their ability to suspend or expel students who disrupt the classroom.

Furthermore, Sowell mentioned there is the support of charter schools, including local chapters of the NAACP who pushed back against their own overseeing organization's platform that opposes charter schools.

“The idea behind a charter school was they would be likely to experiment. The things that they just try out and would work, then those things would be adopted in the rest of the public school system,” Sowell said.

“In practice, what happens when a charter school comes up with something that produces better results, the political response has been to force the charter schools to do the things that are failing in traditional public schools such as allowing students to get away with all sorts of behavior, including violence against teachers. If you’re going to have belittlement in the schools, it’s going to be a lot harder for charter schools to maintain the same standards. I’m worried we’re going to lose what has already been accomplished."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a ban on taxpayer funding for religious schools, in a narrow but significant win for the school choice movement.

In the 5-4 ruling, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court essentially backed a Montana tax-credit scholarship program that gave residents up to a $150 credit for donating to private scholarship organizations, helping students pay for their choice of private schools. The state's revenue department made a rule banning those tax-credit scholarships from going to religious schools before the state's supreme court later struck down the entire program.