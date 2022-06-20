'The View's' Joy Behar says voting rights are being 'systematically taken away' from Black Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" host Joy Behar claimed Monday that Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery, was a good day to remember that Black Americans’ voting rights were being "systematically" stripped away.

Sara Haines admitted to feeling "silly" about being ignorant about the holiday until recent years and said she now felt that Juneteenth was a more important day for all Americans to celebrate than Independence Day.



"We were celebrating Fourth of July which was freedom of America, when freedom of American people didn't happen until Juneteenth, so in some ways the celebration feels more authentic on Juneteenth," she argued.

Joy Behar agreed, blaming their lack of knowledge on American education.



"Well, I didn’t know about it either. I mean, I confess I was unaware of it. Which shows you, how lacking our history is in this country," she started to say.

The host went on to claim, without offering any proof, that this day was a good reminder that voting rights were being "systematically taken away" from African-Americans and other people groups in this country.



"You know, we should be aware on a day like this that voting rights are being systematically taken away from African-Americans and other people too in this country," she claimed.

"You got to be very, very careful. You can celebrate the day, which we do, but there are very important issues at stake here, this year. So it’s a good day to reflect on that, I think," Behar offered.

Despite expressing concern about voting rights and democracy being threatened, Behar and her colleagues have repeatedly attacked any opposition to the Democratic Party agenda.

Last September, Joy Behar complained that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were "enemies" of democracy for sometimes voting with Republicans.

Two weeks ago, the hosts attacked the Electoral College as a "rigged idea" "based in slavery."

"The View" hosts have also repeatedly called for "getting rid of" the Republican Party.