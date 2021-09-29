'The View's' Joy Behar explodes on Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin: 'They are the enemies ... of the democracy'

"The View's" Joy Behar lost it Wednesday while discussing the infighting between progressive and moderate Democrats in Congress, declaring Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were going to be the "ruination of the nation" and were "the enemies" of democracy.

Behar and her fellow co-hosts blamed Sinema and Manchin for standing in the way of Democrats trying to enact President Joe Biden's agenda, and claimed they were undermining the work done by Democrats to flip Georgia blue and create "a strong Democratic coalition."

Behar appeared increasingly angry as she lamented the policies the Biden administration had been unable to implement, including infrastructure funding and efforts to combat climate change, which she blamed on the inability of Sinema and Manchin to reach agreements with their fellow Democrats.

"The Democrats have the numbers to make it happen, but Manchin and Sinema are standing in their way. They call themselves Democrats, and they will be the ruination of this nation. Those two," Behar said.

She claimed that Manchin would never vote for any policies that would positively impact climate change because of his ties to coal producers, and suggested that Sinema wouldn't support tax increases on corporations because of her attendance at a fundraiser with "business lobbying groups" that oppose Biden's proposed $3.5-trillion spending bill.

"These people are destroying the country in my opinion. We are so in trouble in this country, I don’t know if people understand how dire the situation is," Behar said. "If Joe Biden loses, if the Democrats lose, the Republicans, who are so corrupt right now and we all know that, they will move in, Trump will run in 2024 – he might win because of all the cheating that’s going on. We cannot let this happen!"

"Manchin and Sinema must be brought to task! They are the enemies right now of the democracy," she added. "Yes, we have a great democracy, but it is really on life support right now because of these two people!"

Co-host Sunny Hostin joined Behar in her criticism, accusing Sinema, without evidence, of not listening to her Arizona constituents and questioning what her "end goal" might be.

The first segment ended with each of the co-hosts agreeing it was time to have Sinema and Manchin back on "The View" in order to question them on their opposition to some of the widely Democratic-supported policies.

After returning from a commercial break, co-host Ana Navarro implored people to use any means of communication necessary, including social media and calls to Manchin and Sinema's offices, to advocate for the passage of the Democratic supported bills through Congress.

"Don’t you think it’s so unfortunate that we’ve worked so hard … to flip Georgia blue," Hostin said. "We’ve got two Democratic senators now, and you have people that are supposed to be a part of a strong Democratic coalition, like Manchin, like Sinema, being so obstreperous that President Biden, who is supposed to be fighting for the soul of this country, can’t get the job done."

"The fact that it's Democrats who are holding it up is making me sick," Behar said.