'The View' hosts call for getting 'rid of Republicans:' They're the 'party of White Supremacy,' 'massacres'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hosts of ABC's "The View" called for getting "rid of the Republican Party" to pass gun control on Thursday, saying that they were the "party of White Supremacy" and "massacres."

"I always say don't vote for Republicans," co-host Joy Behar said. "Right now, I mean you can go back to it after you have gun laws."

Behar said Republicans would be voted out if they vote for gun control laws in Congress because that's not what their constituents want. "In 1994, the assault weapons ban went into effect and many of the Republicans who voted for it lost their jobs," Behar claimed.

She argued that the only way to "preserve" the Republicans' jobs was to vote for Democrats, "then they can do whatever they want in the Republican Party" and there would be more Democrats to "get the laws done."

‘THE VIEW' CO-HOST WHOOPI GOLDBERG: ‘I DON’T WANT ALL YOUR GUNS, I WANT THAT AR-15'

"That is my answer to this problem right now," Behar concluded.

Co-host Sunny Hostin reemphasized Behar's position a little later in the discussion, saying that Republicans "get in lock step against gun safety because all they care about is power."

She said the solution was to "get the AR-15s off the planet."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SUGGESTS BANNING AR-15S, ARRESTING OWNERS: ‘REPORT THEM AND WE’LL PUT THEM IN JAIL'

"Get rid of these weapons of war, and it's not going to happen with Republicans in power. So I am now with you, Joy. Get rid of Republicans, get rid of the party, the party as it stands now, because it's a party of White Supremacy, it's the party of insurrectionists, it's the party of massacres at this point," Hostin said. "You can't trust it."

Guest host Tara Setmayer responded saying, "That's why I left the Republican Party."

The hosts discussed whether action on gun control would be taken in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and the Tulsa hospital shooting on Wednesday that left five dead, including the suspected gunman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday co-host Whoopi Goldberg called for banning AR-15s and arresting their owners if they do get banned, saying, "Report them and we'll put them in jail."

She has also said that they were going to "come for" guns if women cannot get an abortion.