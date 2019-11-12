'The View' scores big ratings with Donald Trump Jr., earns highest viewership in 6 months

"The View" may have had a nasty on-air battle with Donald Trump Jr., but the show walked away with a victory of its own.

The ABC daytime talk show earned over 3 million viewers last Thursday for its 5,000th episode, which marked its highest ratings since April when former Vice President Joe Biden gave his first interview after launching his 2020 presidential bid, according to Nielsen Media Research. The show averaged 2.7 million viewers during that April week.

During his appearance on the left-leaning daytime chatfest, co-host Joy Behar rattled off a laundry list of President Trump's mishaps and controversial moments when Trump Jr. reminded the panel that "we've all done things that we regret."

The president's son went on the offensive, accusing Joy Behar of once using "blackface," and calling out Whoopi Goldberg's past comments apparently diminishing the seriousness of director Roman Polanski's sexual assault of a minor.

“We've all done things that we regret. Joy, you have worn blackface," Trump Jr. said at one point during the contentious segment. "Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski... it wasn’t 'rape-rape,' when he raped a child."

Goldberg snapped back: “Now that you’ve broken this piece of ice, because I guess it is the fight you wanted... are you questioning my character?”

“I’m not questioning your character. I’m talking about, you’re questioning my father’s character and I say we all have done and said things,” Trump Jr. said before Goldberg interrupted him.

Trump Jr. also called out ABC News for its role in tracking down the former employee who allegedly leaked a hot-mic video that revealed the network had killed a damning Jeffrey Epstein story. The panel began the segment by criticizing Trump Jr. for releasing what he believed to be the name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked an impeachment inquiry against his father.

"ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So, if we're going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers, you work with CBS to out a whistleblower," Trump Jr. said.

CBS later fired the ex-ABC staffer, Ashley Bianco, who denied she was involved in the Epstein leak.

