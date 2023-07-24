'The View' host blows up over Florida slavery curriculum, has to be censored on the air: 'That's bulls--t!'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro blew up over Florida's new curriculum on slavery Monday and said it was "bulls--t" on air, reacting to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said he had "nothing to do with it."

Navarro, who lives in Florida, declared that she has been "spitting mad" about the culture wars that DeSantis has been "creating."

"When he says that he has nothing to do with it," Navarro began before the sound cut out to censor her profanity. She appears to say, "that's bulls---."

"He has created the environment that has led to this. What they say is the updated standards now say that enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. Slavery was the darkest moment of American history," she continued.

"How dare you? Shame on you people in Florida. How dare you try to whitewash slavery? And to the commissioner of education in Florida, Manny Diaz, a Cuban American, that is like saying there’s a redeeming quality to Cuban political prisoners under Castro. When you don't have freedom, you don't have anything. And for this man, Ron DeSantis who’s apparently, his only skill that he has acquired is lying and creating culture wars that he thinks are going to make him president, they’re not, buddy. That’s why you’re 30 points down," Navarro continued.

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin criticized Florida and DeSantis as well.

"When you talk about enslaved people and the – just the horrible things that happened to slavery, what we often forget is that slavery continued," Hostin began. "So you sort of erase then Jim Crow and you erase reconstruction, and you erase the sundown laws and you just start erasing the wealth gap and the inequality, and you erase the fact that while Black people, maybe he taught his son how to be a blacksmith, this country was built on the backs of Black labor for free."

Hostin added that over 100 political elites have "families linked to slavery."

"President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. President except for Trump because he came from Germany. We don’t know what his family was doing there, but they’re direct descendants of slaveholders, including Barack Obama because he had a White mother. So don't sit here and tell me one side of the story that Black people may have had an enhancement when White people really benefited the most and continue to do so today. I believe that’s what they’re trying to hide," she continued.

Goldberg said DeSantis was a "disgrace."

"It’s our American history because you need to know so we don’t repeat it, and here you come, DeSantis, trying to repeat it. Well, you know what? As long as the Smithsonian is standing, as long as there are books, as long as there are families, because remember, we didn’t have books. All these stories come to us from our families. You don’t call our families liars. They know what happened because their grandma’s, grandma’s, grandma's, grandma’s grandma told them. You, sir, are – I can’t even say the word. You’re a disgrace," she said.

Vice President Harris blasted the curriculum during a speech in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday.

"Just yesterday in the state of Florida they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it," Harris said.

The new curriculum states, "Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

However, defenders of DeSantis have said this is cherry-picking a single line out of a lengthy curriculum to demonize the entire thing. National Review's Charles C. W. Cooke accused Harris of brazenly lying about it for political points in a recent piece, which listed hundreds of items about the curriculum, including how it includes sections on "the conditions for Africans during their passage to America," "the living conditions of slaves in British North American colonies, the Caribbean, Central America and South America, including infant mortality rates" and "the harsh conditions and their consequences on British American plantations," among dozens of others.

