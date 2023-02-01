Joy Behar claims DeSantis is 'sacrificing' education of a 'generation' by removing woke curriculum, drag shows

"The View" co-hosts trashed Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attempts to battle woke indoctrination in schools Wednesday.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg commented on DeSantis defunding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and how he has slammed it as a "drain" on resources. On Tuesday, DeSantis unveiled new legislation targeting critical race theory (CRT) and DEI programs in state colleges.

DeSantis also recently slammed a now-blocked high school AP African American studies course, saying, "This course on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda."

Multiple hosts of "The View" framed DeSantis’ reforms as an attack on African Americans and Black history itself.

FLORIDA PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES SPENT $15 MILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS ON CRT, DIVERSITY INITIATIVES: REPORT

"He wants people to see the history of western civilization and history and philosophy of western civilization - he wants it seen through that lens," Goldberg said. "Why is your lens better than my lens?"

She doubled down on her claim DeSantis is trying to oust Black history.

"You’re basically saying to people like Marian Croak, you’re not going to teach about her history, her history is American history" she said. "What is it that he doesn’t get? We’re not going anywhere. Just because you stop teaching it in colleges, you think people are going to stop telling these stories? No, it’s not gonna happen."

Co-host Joy Behar slammed DeSantis for shutting down "drag shows" and other woke material in Florida.

"He’s basically sacrificing the education of a whole generation of people for his ambition, which is basically to be president of the country. I love the idea that he says it’s a drain on resources and hostile to academic freedom to teach LGBTQ+, African American and women studies," she said. "He’s banning library books, he’s banning AP courses, drag shows, women’s right to choose, now they’re banning diversity and inclusion."

She went on to criticize Republican messaging on freedom.

"And they’re calling it freedom? Freedom for who? The freedom caucus is constantly stomping on our freedoms," she said. She went on to slam DeSantis as a "lousy governor" and told her audience, "Be glad you don’t live in Florida."

DESANTIS' TEACHERS' BILL OF RIGHTS PRAISED AFTER BATTLE WITH WHITE HOUSE OVER 'WOKE' CURRICULUM

Co-host Sunny Hostin slammed DeSantis for a recent statement where he said parents don’t want their kids to "graduate with a degree in Zombie studies." She said, "I found it highly offensive that he compared African American studies with learning about zombies."

Some co-hosts appeared to interpret the zombie statement as a dogwhistle.

Behar asked, "What is that? Is that a code or something?"

Goldberg agreed, "It is code."

Hostin then compared the removal of woke curriculum to the wide variety of curriculum she says are still available.

"The other thing is, what he hasn’t banned is AP European history, AP Chinese language and Culture, AP French language and culture, AP German language and culture, AP Italian language and culture, AP Japanese language and culture, Spanish literature and culture and language," she said. "Does he not like African-Americans?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sara Haines noted that some schools have banned terms previously considered normal for not being inclusive enough.

"He’s definitely playing to a base, and I think it’s this whole pendulum swing - when you talk about inclusivity, there are schools in New York City for example that have banned words like Mom and Dad because it’s not inclusive," she said.

She specified that parents are given gender-neutral terms like "’your adults' or 'your grown-ups’ and that to me is where the pendulum of inclusivity, rather than grabbing other versions and saying lets all come along together… The pendulum is rewriting it, canceling it out."