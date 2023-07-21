Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis lets loose on Florida 'obsessed' Kamala Harris speech ripping state's Black history standard

The Florida Department of Education updated the standards Wednesday

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis let loose on Vice President Kamala Harris for her speech Friday in Jacksonville, where she railed against the state's education standards on teaching Black history.

"Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children. Florida stands in their way, and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies," DeSantis said in a statement on social media.

"The Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida...yet they ignore the chaos at the border, crime-infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis. Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her," he added, referencing President Biden's refusal to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, the estranged daughter of Hunter Biden.

TIM SCOTT'S HESITANCE TO BAN TIKTOK OUTRIGHT LOOMS AMID HIS TOUGH ON CHINA PUSH

Harris spoke Friday afternoon at the Ritz Theater and Museum in downtown Jacksonville, and, according to a Thursday statement on social media, will offer remarks critical of the Florida Department of Education's decision to approve new standards for the teaching of certain aspects of Black history.

"I'll be on the ground in Florida tomorrow. We're fighting back against attempts to gaslight us, cover up our history, and rewrite the horrors of slavery. [President Biden] and I will always stand up for fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to learn and teach America's full history," Harris wrote.

The new standards for the Black history curriculum were approved by the department on Wednesday.

REPUBLICAN CALLS TO IMPEACH BIDEN GROW FOLLOWING RELEASE OF FBI DOCUMENT DETAILING BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS

According to liberal outlet NBC News, the new standards include "teaching students that some Black people benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills that could be used for their 'personal benefit.'"

The state's 2022 "Stop WOKE Act" required the changes be made.

Ron DeSantis and Kamala Harris

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

