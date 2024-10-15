'The View' host admits Kamala Harris needs 'concrete examples' of how she will differ from President Biden

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro, also a CNN political commentator, said Tuesday during an appearance on CNN that Vice President Kamala Harris needed to find some "concrete examples" of how she will differ from President Biden.

CNN host Kate Bouldan asked Navarro, a rabid supporter of Harris who has called her "Auntie Kamala," how Harris should thread the needle, citing a voter who told CNN that while she's not against voting for the VP, she doesn't know how Harris differs from the president.

Navarro defended Harris during "The View" on Monday and said she was "loyal," and therefore would never throw Biden under the bus. She added on Monday, "if you think an 81-year-old man from Delaware, White man, is going to lead the same way as a 60-year-old child of immigrants, South Asian Black woman from Oakland, you are on something."

She echoed the same point on CNN during her Tuesday appearance and said Harris needed to lean into who she is, adding, "She needs to find a few more examples, concrete examples, because people want to hear concrete examples."

TRUMP, HARRIS LOCKED IN DEAD HEAT IN 7 BATTLEGROUND STATES, POLL FINDS: ‘COULD NOT BE CLOSER’

During "The View" last Tuesday, the co-hosts asked Harris if there was anything she would have done differently from Biden over the last three years, in addition to how she plans to be different from the president if she wins in November.

"Not a thing comes to mind," Harris responded to the first question.

"We're obviously two different people," Harris said, answering a question about the biggest "specific" difference between a potential Harris presidency and a Biden presidency. "One of the issues I'm focused on is what we do with home healthcare."

Later on during their interview, Harris said one difference between her and Biden was that she plans to have a Republican in her cabinet.

Harris told the co-hosts of "The View" that she was a part of the decisions in the Biden administration that had an "impact." She touted the administration's policies in capping the cost of insulin and said she cared about the issue deeply.

"Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and bring the cost of prescription medication down for seniors, but my intention is to expand that for all Americans," she added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Navarro, a "Never Trump" Republican who has openly supported Democrats since 2016, hosted the second night of the Democratic National Convention.