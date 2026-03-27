'The View' guest host calls on Dems to stop obsessing over Trump, promote better future instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" guest host Abby Huntsman argued on Friday that Democrats should focus on promoting the future they actually want to offer the American people instead of obsessing over President Donald Trump.

The co-hosts of "The View" were discussing how multiple potential Democratic presidential candidates have been simultaneously opening up in interviews about their past traumas, in what appears to be a bid to appear relatable.

The panel was divided about using one’s past traumas as a tool to win over political support. Co-host Joy Behar argued that, according to a book by his niece, Trump grew up in a dysfunctional family with a bad father and an absent mother, but he himself has refused to treat or confront his past traumas like those Democrats have.

Huntsman argued in response that people should stop obsessing with Trump.

JOY BEHAR CLAIMS UNDER OBAMA THERE WAS 'NOTHING TO MAKE FUN OF' FOR COMEDIANS

"I was just going to say, with Democrats, they have a huge opportunity here. If you look at polling, no one is a clear front-runner. This is sort of a moment in time of like, you've lost to Trump twice. People are really looking for someone who's going to rise up, who's going to be that inspirational leader," she said.

Hunstman continued, "Some people say, ‘Let's attack Trump even more.’ I think the opposite. I would love nothing more than to not hear that name again and to move on to the future of this country."

STEPHEN A SMITH LOCKS HORNS WITH WHOOPI, SAYS DEMS MUST FOCUS ON AFFORDABILITY AND SAFETY, NOT CULTURE WAR

She went on to criticize Democrats who are suggesting, "‘Let's go after the family, let's go after the fraud,’" arguing instead, "It's like, we've been there. Who goes in the sewer with Trump and comes out looking better? That's not the way to go."

"Everything he touches dies," Behar joked.

"There's a book with that title. Melania wrote it," she quipped.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive an immediate reply.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE