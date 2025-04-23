'The View' co-hosts lose it on Trump considering $5,000 baby bonus, suggest racial motivation

"The View" co-hosts unloaded on President Donald Trump for saying that giving mothers a $5,000 bonus was a "good idea" during the show on Wednesday, claiming the idea was insulting and racially motivated.

Goldberg sarcastically introduced the segment, saying she was "incredibly insulted" by the notion and the administration didn't understand how women's bodies work.

"I will say this, I paid in my money. I want my money back from Social Security. I’m sorry," Goldberg began. "It is not anybody else’s responsibility but mine to make sure I keep my payments up. That’s the first thing, but let me talk about some of the things that the administration has slashed which is why I’m so not only insulted by that amount of money. Because $5,000, yes, it sounds like a lot of money, but if you can’t pay your rent, if you can’t pay for your after-school programs for your kids…"

Trump responded to a question on Tuesday about whether the administration was considering a bonus for mothers who have babies, to which he responded, "Sounds like a good idea to me."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back and asked if something was better than nothing before noting, "I feel like if [Joe] Biden proposed this, we would all be saying it's groundbreaking.

"I don’t like the idea that somebody is saying, I’m going to pay you to have more kids. I know we’re not allowed to bring up the other times people suggested that. But I will tell you this is not the first time in the country, but let me just tell you this, 1 billion in funding for schools and food banks to buy food was cut," Goldberg said, before listing off more examples.

"My point is, it seems to me that this – everything this administration seems to be doing is telling people not to have children. Why not make sure that kids that we already have a shot at good schooling? Why not?" she added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin suggested during the conversation that the Trump administration was only worried about decreased births with White mothers.

"I want to reframe the issue a little bit because when I look at something like this, these proposals, I want to know why, and I want to know who is making them. And so when I looked into that, they’re saying that the U.S. birth rate is declining. However, in 2024 there was a 1% increase in U.S. births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers. Aha! So, they don’t seem to be concerned about that increase. They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations," she said.

Fellow liberal co-host Joy Behar encouraged Hostin to just "say it" before eventually just saying it herself, adding, "White children!"

Griffin pushed Hostin on whether the administration had actually said they were worried about White families, to which Hostin responded that she was just giving "facts."

"I’m just giving facts. And so also when I think about who’s advocating, Project 2025, remember that? Which was tied to the Heritage Foundation, the think tank that led Project 2025. They open up the Project 2025 before anything else talking about family issues.

"The first chapter promises to restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and the Heritage Foundation, in particular, has been researching this issue for over two years and is preparing to release a report in the coming weeks on how it believes the administration should counter declining birth rates. So, I just leave that with all of you, because I think when we’re talking about the United States, we need to think about who’s proposing it and why," Hostin concluded.