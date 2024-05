Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued that "White privilege" and "pretty privilege" played a role in Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's popularity during the ABC talk show on Wednesday.

"I do think that there is a thing called pretty privilege. There is a thing called White privilege. There is a thing called tall privilege, and we have to acknowledge that, and so part of it is about race, because if you think about the Brittney Griners of the world, why did she have to go to play in Russia? Because they wouldn’t pay her," Hostin said, referring to the WNBA.

The co-hosts of "The View" were discussing former ESPN host Jemele Hill's argument that Clark owed much of her popularity to her race and sexuality. Hostin said earlier in the discussion she had no issue with Clark bringing the WNBA some much-needed attention.

"Now, Caitlin Clark is bringing this money, these sponsorships, we hope, into the league and other players will benefit from it. But I do think that she is more relatable to more people because she’s White, because she’s attractive, and unfortunately, there still is that stigma against the LGBTQ+ community. Seventy percent of the WNBA is Black. A third of the players are in the LGBTQ+ community and we have to do something about that stigma in this country. I think people have a problem with basketball playing women that are lesbians. Who cares? They are great athletes," she said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she'd become a fan of the WNBA because Clark was "so fun to watch," adding that it had nothing to do with her skin color. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued that Hostin and herself have been trying to bring attention to the WNBA for years.

"These women are oftentimes equal if not better, sometimes, than the folks you’re watching," she added.

"Sometimes better than the guys!" Hostin added.

Clark rose to national prominence, particularly over the last two seasons, while playing at the University of Iowa. The all-time leading scorer in Division I NCAA women's basketball history, she led Iowa to consecutive appearances in the national championship game before getting drafted first overall this year by the Fever.

Goldberg pushed back on Hill's remarks and said Clark was getting attention because she was an excellent player.

"To have her reduced that way bothered me a lot because this is her record," Goldberg said, pointing to her note card. "Unless you can show me who’s got a better record than this, this is why she’s getting the attention she’s getting, because she’s a damn good player and doesn’t matter whether she’s straight or gay, ain’t nobody crying when she’s making those balls."

Hill, in a comment to the Los Angeles Times, also called out brands like Nike for not sponsoring more diverse players. Clark signed a $28 million deal with the brand after she graduated from the University of Iowa.

"Black women are often erased from the picture," Hill said. "There’s plenty of room to highlight and celebrate Caitlin Clark’s popularity while also discussing ways in which to not erase Black women from a league that they have built and continue to build."