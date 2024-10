"The View" co-host Sara Haines pushed back on co-host Sunny Hostin's claim that Vice President Kamala Harris was running a "flawless campaign" on Monday, suggesting that the VP didn't seem prepared to answer some questions posed to her during her friendly media blitz.

"I think the criticism of people who it’s not resonating with, she went on a media blitz and it was mostly friendly interviews. There were some questions, but she didn’t seem prepared," Haines said, noting that the question co-host Sunny Hostin asked Harris on Tuesday during their interview about what she would have done differently than President Biden in the last three years had received a lot of attention.

Harris responded with, "not a thing comes to mind," and noted later in the conversation that one difference between her and Biden would be that she has promised to put a Republican in her cabinet. The answer reinforced to critics that Harris was too attached to Biden's policies.

"These are the questions you’re going to get, and so what I’m confused about is either she wasn’t prepared, which I don’t think so. I think she over-prepares, or she doesn’t have a difference to sell," Haines said.

While Hostin insisted that Harris did clarify a difference, Haines argued that it wasn't "flawless."

"There were missed opportunities… They know why she’s not Donald Trump, but they don’t know why she’s not President Biden, and I think she needs to be both of those things in an election of change, and I also think, aside from beating Donald Trump, she has to be clear to voters why she wants the job," Haines added.

Hostin argued earlier in the segment that Harris was running a "flawless" campaign and claimed the press was to blame for Harris' bad polling.

"First it was Kamala’s not doing enough press. Then she goes on this huge press tour. She was here with us. I thought she was fantastic. She was energetic. The crowd went wild. It was electric," Hostin said.

"What I would like the press to talk a little bit more about is Trump is in hiding. He didn’t do the ‘60 Minutes’ interview. He does not want to do another debate. He’s in mental decline," she said.

Hostin conceded in the next segment that Harris could have answered her question last week differently and Haines noted that people who feel good about Biden's administration were already likely voting for the vice president.

"People friendly to the administration are going to be voting for Kamala Harris, and that’s the problem is, when you see that people are saying they need change or they’re not happy, whether it resonates why they’re not happy or not, you need to appeal to a certain amount of change. People aren’t happy," Haines said. "Whether they should be, we can yell at them all we want. They aren’t."