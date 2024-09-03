'The View' returns with glowing endorsement of Kamala Harris' 'flawless' campaign

"The View" returned after an August hiatus on Tuesday and gave a glowing endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, which one co-host argued had been "flawless."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she felt "hopeful" for America again after reflecting on her experiences at last month's Democratic National Convention. Alyssa Farah Griffin, an anti-Trump Republican, said Harris' campaign had been "flawless" and praised the vice president for changing course on fracking and other issues where she's seemed to tack to the center, although Republicans have said she's simply pandering.

Harris has done an about-face on multiple left-wing policy positions since her failed bid for the 2020 nomination, such as the Green New Deal, banning fracking, and getting rid of private health insurance. She insisted during her sit-down with CNN's Dana Bash last week that her values have "not changed."

Griffin said Harris has moved to the center, but Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg argued that the vice president has "always been moderate."

"People evolve and grow," Goldberg said of Harris' flip-flops. "The difference, perhaps now, is that someone has actually admitted it."

"That is something everybody can recognize because everybody here has done that, so she is hitting on many, many levels," the host added. "She has always been who she was, she's never been, you can say a lot of things, you can never say she was not authentic."

Co-host Joy Behar revealed she went to an event with Harris running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over the summer, and said he was the kind of guy that a person could ask for directions.

"He seems safe, and he seems sane. JD Vance, if you ask him for directions, he would probably put you in traffic," Behar said.

The co-hosts also encouraged viewers to vote and Goldberg warned voters, "Do not allow anyone to mark your ballot in any way after you voted," because otherwise it would not count.

"Young people, make sure that you have done your homework, and you know that you can vote where you are. If you’re not sure, ask somebody, because if you don’t vote, you don’t get counted," she continued.

Hostin added that it was "not the time" to sit at home and "not be engaged politically."

Behar said at the end of the segment, "People believe us because we are checked by ABC News here, so we’re not giving you fake news. We’re giving you the real deal."

ABC News is set to host the first presidential debate between Harris and former President Trump on Sept. 10.