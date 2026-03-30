'The View' co-hosts blast conservative influencer at CPAC for encouraging young women to have more children

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Multiple co-hosts of "The View" took turns blasting conservative influencer Isabel Brown on Monday for her statement encouraging young women to have more children.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Brown, a 28-year-old influencer and recent mother of a 1-year-old child, advised it was "high time" time to start "encouraging your children to grow up and have the courage to get married and have kids — more kids than they can afford before they think they're ready."

She argued this is one of many key choices, such as getting off dating apps, getting off birth control pills, and saying "I do" at the altar, which "ultimately trickle down into the political policies that we will see save our country."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, baffled by the clip, argued, "Years ago they used to come after women of color and accuse women of color of doing this very thing," before yelling "what!" repeatedly.

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"My ultimate beef with this is that it wraps a woman’s worth up in her ovaries in a way that for too long has happened," co-host Sara Haines replied. "The whole women’s movement was not about bucking the trend of staying at home or loving tradition. It was giving women a choice to do what they wanted."

"They act like people are sitting around just saying yeah, ‘No, I’m good,’" she continued. "The fact we keep putting this on women, that their only worth in society, politics, policy is if they produce a baby or have a husband is the stupidest, most old-fashioned thing."

"The world has over 8 billion people! We no longer need to force people to procreate and pump out babies. We have arrived here. Women now and girls now have a choice," she said.

"But also where is the call to responsibility for the men who make — who help make these children?" co-host Ana Navarro asked. "I don’t know why it’s always people lecturing women what they have to do or not to do. Bottom line, if you’re not paying my bills, you don’t get to tell me what I do with my uterus."

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Guest host Whitney Cummings joked that one does not need "courage" to get married, saying, "If your marriage requires courage, I have a lot of questions about your husband."

She went on to criticize Brown specifically, saying that according to her research, she has a 1-year-old at the age where they sleep all day.

"Wait 'til your kid is up and walking, and you spend most of your day trying to get its shoes on. You’re probably going to rethink how many kids you have," Cummings said.

"I think it’s really reckless to be suggesting that people should have more children when you now know in this country there’s this affordability crisis," co-host Sunny Hostin said, claiming that a married, two-person household needs to make over $400,000 a year in order for childcare to be affordable.

"So she’s advocating for people to be born into poverty, people not being able to feed those children, people not being able to educate those children and people not being able to house those children at the same time when this government is cutting all of the services that would allow people to have families and big families."

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Whoopi challenged Brown’s rhetoric about encouraging young women to not be hesitant to have families, challenging her to go back in time and see if her opinions change.

Fox News Digital reached out to Brown and did not receive an immediate reply.