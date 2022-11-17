'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin takes another swipe at Latino voters

Co-host Sunny Hostin took another swipe at Latino voters during Wednesday's episode of "The View" after she suggested they fall for GOP "fear tactics."

While the hosts were interviewing actor John Leguizamo, co-host Ana Navarro said they were celebrating Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's victory in the Senate.

Hostin said the GOP uses "fear tactics" and that Latinos "fall for it."

"I think, what they do is that they use fear tactics towards Central Americans, South Americans, Cubans," Hostin said. "They start with the communism; they start with the socialism. But they’re not really addressing the issues that Latinos face. And I’m surprised that we fall for it."

Leguizamo agreed with Hostin, who has previously called out Latino voters for "voting against their self-interest" by voting Republican, and said that it was because Latinos as a group are not "media savvy."

"Well, you know, we’re the largest – one of the largest voting blocs. We’re also the largest minority in the United States. We’re the oldest ethnic group in America. And we vote. But you have to come us. You have to talk about our issues. You have to knock on our doors. You can’t take us for granted and expect us to be there for you. The Republicans understand better and they’re coming for us," Leguizamo said earlier in the segment.

Hostin has previously said that Black Republicans are an "oxymoron."

On Tuesday, "The View" hosts asked their in-studio audience about whether they've received their third COVID-19 booster after announcing fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg was absent because she tested positive for the virus.

Behar turned to the audience at the top of the show and told them to clap if they've had their third booster.

After the audience applauded, Behar said they were smart and Hostin told them it was "worth it."

During Monday's episode of the daytime talk show, the hosts discussed ABC "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir's interview with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Hostin mocked Pence for speaking out against former President Donald Trump and particularly focused on Pence tapping his foot during the interview.

"All I kept on looking at was Mike Pence’s right foot. Did you see how he was just tapping it and tapping it? Yeah, he was just tapping it and tapping it and tapping it. He seemed like a robot to me," Hostin said.

She said that it took courage to uphold the law but that it did not take courage to speak out while he had a book being released.

"I also think that certainly it does take courage to uphold the law, but it doesn’t take a whole lot of courage to come out with your story when your book is coming out tomorrow for which you made $3 to $4 million. So for me, he again, is not the savior of the GOP," Hostin said.

During Thursday's episode, Navarro thanked Nancy Pelosi for leading House Democrats ahead of the outgoing Speaker's announcement that she would be stepping down from congressional leadership.

"She had a squad to her left that gave her all sorts of heartburn for all these years," Navarro said, adding that Pelosi gave a "master class" on how to lead with a small majority.

Pelosi announced that she would not seek re-election to Democratic leadership on Thursday during a speech on the House floor.

"For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility," she said.

Republicans are projected to gain control of the House of Representatives after securing 218 seats.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.