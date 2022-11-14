'The View' co-host mocks Mike Pence for speaking out against Trump: 'Not the savior of the GOP'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin mocked former Vice President Mike Pence for speaking out against former President Donald Trump on Monday and said he was not the "savior" of the GOP.

Hostin took particular issue with Pence tapping his foot as he spoke with ABC's David Muir and recounted how he felt anger over the events of January 6, 2021.

"All I kept on looking at was Mike Pence’s right foot. Did you see how he was just tapping it and tapping it? Yeah he was just tapping it and tapping it and tapping it. He seemed like a robot to me. I also think that certainly it does take courage to uphold the law, but it doesn’t take a whole lot of courage to come out with your story when your book is coming out tomorrow for which you made $3 to $4 million. So for me, he again, is not the savior of the GOP," Hostin said.

Hostin said the voters made it clear and that democracy was "on the ballot."

"So he can say whatever he wants with his tapping right foot, but I just – it says a lot," Hostin continued.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she got emotional while watching ABC's interview with Pence and said she hoped the country could turn the page on Trump for good.

"Well, let me just say – I got about zero emotional reaction to watching Mike Pence because I think it’s a dollar short and a day late," co-host Ana Navarro said. "Actually four years late."

After discussing Democrats keeping control of the Senate, Hostin said "young voters saved this country."

"I think my friend, you know, Cornell Belcher, and you know Cornell as well, he says there are two electorates. One older and one younger, fighting to take this country in very different directions. The Republican Party has to get with it. They are dying out," Hostin argued.

"The president’s words that day at the rally endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building," Pence told ABC's David Muir. "The president’s words were reckless, and his actions were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."

Pence told Muir that he turned to his daughter who was with him in the Capitol that day and said that it "doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law."

Pence was asked by a student in October if he would support Trump if he becomes the nominee in 2024.

"Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more," he responded.