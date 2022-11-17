'Republican' View host Ana Navarro fawns over Pelosi as she loses speakership: 'Thank you, Nancy Pelosi'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro praised outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for breaking the glass ceiling and said "thank you, Nancy Pelosi" after Republicans officially took control of the House.

"So whatever, you know, some people hate Nancy Pelosi. She’s demonized on the right. Some people love Nancy Pelosi. She’s given some of the best memes in U.S. history as well. I just want to say, forget politics. Forget partisanship. As a woman, thank you, Nancy Pelosi for breaking that glass ceiling," Navarro said.

Navarro, who continues to identify as a Republiican but is a staunch liberal who openly supports Democrats, said Pelosi gave a "master class" of what it was like to lead as speaker with a small majority.

"She had a squad to her left that gave her all sorts of heartburn for all these years," the host continued.

SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI WILL ADDRESS POLITICAL FUTURE AFTER DEMOCRATS LOSE HOUSE MAJORITY TO REPUBLICANS

Pelosi announced Thursday that she would be stepping down from Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives after leading House Democrats since 2003.

"With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said, addressing the House floor. "For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."

Navarro applauded Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House and for breaking the glass ceiling ahead of Pelosi's announcement.

After Republicans gained control of the House, speculation around Pelosi's next moves grew in the wake of the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi.

NANCY PELOSI GIVES UPDATE ON HUSBAND PAUL'S RECOVERY AFTER HAMMER ATTACK: 'IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG HAUL'

House Democratic Conference Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York is considered her most likely successor.

Pelosi has represented California’s 12th Congressional District for over 35 years and has served in Democratic leadership for 19 years. She announced that she would continue to serve in Congress after being re-elected in last week's midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GOP officially won 218 seats after The Associated Press projected that Republican Mike Garcia won re-election in California's 27th Congressional District.