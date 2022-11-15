Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View."

"Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

"The View" then shared a clip of Lake slamming "McCain Republicans" at an event before the election, telling them to "get the hell out."

Navarro responded to the clip by hammering Lake for criticizing McCain and speculating that he is laughing in "up there" in Heaven.

"So it turns out that when you say in Arizona to ‘McCain Republicans,’ a man who was a decorated war hero, a prisoner of war, who served that state honorably for three decades, who was a mentor, who saved the Affordable Care Act, when you tell McCain Republicans to get the hell out, they do," Navarro said. "And that’s why you lost. So, you know what, John McCain? I hope you’re having a Belvedere up there because I know you’re chuckling."

Navarro, a self-proclaimed Republican, has shared other hot takes about both Republicans and Democrats in the midterm election as well.

She suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis only won his race "because he gamed the system," based on the fact Republicans "changed election laws making it harder to vote by mail" and created "election police" to stop violent convicted felons from casting illegal ballots.

She also slammed DeSantis’ opponent Charlie Crist for failing to rally Florida Democrats. "Who can blame them when you nominate a corpse? I mean, yes, [DeSantis] won bigly, but he won against a corpse, a political corpse and that’s an insult to corpses," she said.

Lake’s race in Arizona had been one of the most controversial races in the midterm.

Lake took issue with the fact that Hobbs had not recused herself as Arizona’s chief election officer, a state whose drawn out election process went on for days after November 8, when most other state elections has been decided.

"We called for her to recuse herself July of last year of 2021, right after we got into the race, recognizing that there's a major ethical problem there. Obviously, just the optics of it looks bad. And she didn't do that," Lake declared this week on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

A week after election night, the outcome continues to be debated.

While the Fox News Decision Desk projects that Democrat Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona, the race itself may go to recount due to Arizona law.