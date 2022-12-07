'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin mocks Herschel Walker voters: 'Who are these 1.7 million people?'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin questioned the 1.7 million voters that voted for Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff election on Wednesday.

"Who are these 1.7 million people?" Hostin asked before co-host Whoopi Goldberg said they were people that "wanted to win."

She added, "that's what's terrible."

Hostin also said that Republicans found the most "unqualified" and "undignified" Black man to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA.

"The Republicans are always arguing about identity politics and how Democrats use too much identity politics, and we talk too much about race and we talk too much about the LGBTQ+ community, and it’s not about identity politics. They made that race about identity politics. They tried to find a black man because there was another black man running," she said.

Warnock defeated Walker on Tuesday night in the runoff election.

"That’s an insult to me as a black woman. How dare you think that that is okay?" Hostin said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Warnock was a "rising star" in the Democratic Party despite disagreeing with most of his policies.

Hostin has called out Latino voters for "voting against their self interests" by voting Republican.

"That's what's so interesting to me, that there are so many Latinos that vote Republican because they vote against their own self-interest. If you really are interested in these types of issues, then you're a Democrat," she said in September.

The liberal co-host has also called being a Black Republican an "oxymoron."

"I feel like it's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," Hostin said, interrupting guest host Lindsey Granger, during an episode of "The View" in May.

"I don't understand either of you," Hostin said to Ana Navarro and Granger. "I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

Walker conceded to Warnock on Tuesday and told his supporters that he was not going to make "excuses."

"But one of the things I want to tell you is you never stop dreaming. I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them," Walker said.