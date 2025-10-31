'The View' co-host says it was 'wholly irresponsible' for Newsom to cast doubt on fair elections under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Friday's episode of "The View," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued it was "wholly irresponsible" for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom to cast doubt on free and fair elections in the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

"We won’t have a country. We won't have an election that's fair and free if we don't stand up," Newsom told ABC News Thursday, adding Trump wants a "Putin election."

Reacting to Newsom's comments, Griffin said, "I think it is wholly irresponsible for the governor of the most populous state, who, by the way, oversees elections in his own state. He oversees the cybersecurity infrastructure. He oversees the secretary of state. Down to poll watchers, to election workers, Gavin Newsom has a lot of power in this.

"He could, at a minimum, say, 'I can promise you, California will have a free and fair election, and I'll work with every governor to make sure that there's no efforts to undermine them.' But that's not what he's doing," she added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin challenged Griffin’s argument, asking how Newsom could assure voters of election integrity while the president plans to send federal election monitors to California.

"Because he's the chief executive of the state," Griffin responded. "Monitors, we need to know what that means. I do think it's an alarming phrase."

Before she could finish her point, co-host Joy Behar interrupted and asked, "Doesn't it sound like election intimidators?"

Griffin noted that Newsom has "his own authorities in the state" and drew a parallel between his stance on election monitors and his efforts to redistrict California.

"For him to say this, it reminds me very much of the gerrymandering debate," she recalled. "So, everyone is angry when Texas redraws congressional maps to add more Republican seats. 'They're cheating. It's rigged.' So, California responds by cheating and rigging it and adding more Democratic seats."

The Justice Department announced last week that it plans to send federal election watchers to California and New Jersey for their closely watched elections next month.

California voters will also decide on a ballot measure aimed at redrawing the state’s congressional map in favor of Democrats, a move meant to counter GOP-led redistricting in states like Texas.

Co-host Sara Haines appeared to agree with Griffin's assertion about Newsom's comments, arguing earlier in the show that his claims are likely to discourage voters who already seem to be losing trust in the election system.

"People fought hard for those rights to vote, and we already don’t have people showing up at our polls. We don’t need to plant seeds. You always go out. You always vote," Haines said. "Let the rest be determined as it plays out, because when fraud was claimed last time, not one judge in this country saw any proof of any fraud.

"So, by planting these seeds, you’re already taking a public that’s lost trust in everything and saying, ‘Your vote doesn’t matter.’ That's the fastest way to affect an election," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom's office for comment.

