'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin taunts Donald Trump over midterm losses

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin labeled her former boss Donald Trump a "loser" on Tuesday night as midterm election projections started pouring in and encouraged Republicans to call him out as well.

"If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we have got to just finally speak out and say, this man is a loser, he lost 2020, he's about to, you know, he’s losing seats that were winnable this time, in time to look toward what the future might look like," Farah Griffin said.

She also said Republicans need to ask themselves if they're going to continue to nominate "bad candidates" in order to "appease" Trump.

"He is right now over on his Truth Social site celebrating the demise of Republicans who lost, criticizing Don Bolduc, a bad candidate. Maggie Hassan was a beatable candidate. That could’ve been a pick-up for Republicans. But solely because of Donald Trump, he ended up being the nominee. He is celebrating O'Dea, a moderate losing in Colorado," Farah Griffin said.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Sen. Maggie Hassan fended off Buldoc on Tuesday in the New Hampshire Senate race.

CNN's chief political analyst Gloria Borger said the midterm projections also might show people were fed up with both parties.

"Again, we don’t know all the results. But the people are just saying, ‘Look, I’m going to look at this candidate because, yeah, the Democrats I don’t like, like I don’t like the way that they have handled the economy. But the Republicans are threatening democracy.’ And maybe they are figuring, you know what? I don’t like any of these guys?" she said.

CNN's Van Jones said the split-ticketing was "encouraging."

TRUMP BLASTED ACROSS MEDIA SPECTRUM OVER REPUBLICANS' MIDTERM PERFORMANCE: ‘BIGGEST LOSER TONIGHT’

Republican Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance is so far the only Trump-backed Senate candidate to secure a victory on Tuesday. Vance did not mention the former president in his victory speech. Other Trump-backed Republicans either lost or are in races that remain too close to call.

Farah Griffin became an official co-host of "The View" in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffin told "Good Morning America" in September that she hopes to be a "voice" for Trump voters.

"I'm a millennial and I worked in the Trump administration," she said. "I've also since criticized the former president, but I still want to be a voice for the 74 million Americans who voted for him, and kind of tell them, from my experience, here's why I won't support him again, but here's what a future Republican Party can and should look like. So that's really what I'm hoping to meet the audience with."