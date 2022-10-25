New Hampshire Senate showdown: Maggie Hassan fends off GOP candidate Don Bolduc

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan will retain her Granite State seat, defeating Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc.

The race is among a handful across the country that will determine if Republicans win back the Senate majority in the midterm elections.

Hassan, a former governor and a first-term senator, heavily emphasized her support for abortion rights and spotlighted her bipartisan chops and her policy differences with President Joe Biden’s administration as she ran for re-election.

"I will keep reaching out to colleagues from both sides of the aisle to find shared goals and the common ground and compromise necessary to help families and small businesses with the challenges that they face, like the high cost of housing and child care."

Hassan also targeted Bolduc over his stance on abortion, Social Security and Medicare, and she said that the GOP nominee was too extreme for New Hampshire voters.

Bolduc, a former Army general who served 10 tours of duty in the war in Afghanistan, was making his second straight bid for the Senate after an unsuccessful run for the GOP nomination in the 2020 cycle.

Running as an outsider and MAGA-style Republican candidate, Bolduc narrowly edged a more mainstream conservative in September in the state’s GOP Senate primary.

After securing his party’s nomination, Bolduc moderated his hard-line stance of backing a federal abortion ban and reversed his earlier comments in support of former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen."

During the general election campaign, he repeatedly tied Hassan to Biden and blamed both of them for the record inflation that’s utmost on the minds of American voters.

Bolduc struggled with fundraising and was dramatically outspent by Hassan, who had built up a formidable war chest. Two and a half weeks before Election Day, the top Republican Senate super PAC, which had spent more than $15 million in support of Bolduc, pulled out of New Hampshire and canceled it’s final $5.6 million in spending.