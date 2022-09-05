New 'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin wants to be 'voice' of Trump voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Monday she hopes to represent former President Trump's voters in the ABC show's Republican seat, although she has become one of his staunchest critics and hopes he never returns to the White House.

"I'm a millennial and I worked in the Trump administration," she said on ABC's "Good Morning America" in a segment previewing the show's upcoming season. "I've also since criticized the former president, but I still want to be a voice for the 74 million Americans who voted for him, and kind of tell them, from my experience, here's why I won't support him again, but here's what a future Republican Party can and should look like. So that's really what I'm hoping to meet the audience with."

Griffin held a number of key positions in the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Pentagon press secretary and White House communications director. Griffin resigned in December 2020, expressing pride in her time in the administration in her departing letter. Since Trump left office, Griffin has spoken out strongly against his stolen 2020 election rhetoric and become one of many Republican critics of Trump with lofty media perches.

Earlier this year, she said, "As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again." She has said some family members, including her father, skipped her wedding over her stance against Trump. Some liberals like MSNBC's Tiffany Cross have fumed at her selection by ABC due to ever being in the Trump orbit.

"The View" kicks off its new season Tuesday. Griffin noted Hillary and Chelsea Clinton would be among the guests this week to promote their docu-series, calling the younger Clinton "fabulous" and adding "as a Republican," she was excited to question the elder Clinton.

"The View" may have two Republican spots now, but they are hardly reflective of their fellow party members, which polls show remain broadly supportive of Trump.

The other new "View" position announced last month went to Ana Navarro, who, while nominally a Republican, espouses liberal positions nearly across the board and openly supports President Biden and Democrats. She even worked for Biden's Latino outreach in Florida in 2020.

"There's a whole host of nuance in between both of the parties," Griffin said of her and Navarro, who are also both CNN commentators.

Griffin was selected for a seat on "The View" after making dozens of guest appearances over the past year as the show lacked a permanent right-leaning co-host. Former conservative co-host Meghan McCain quit the show last July, citing in part the toxic treatment she says she endured from figures like liberal co-host Joy Behar.

Griffin joked Monday she was sometimes scared of her but added Behar was good at cracking jokes to lighten the mood. McCain has said Behar's treatment of her contributed to her leaving the show.

In her guest appearances to date, while sitting in the token conservative chair, Griffin has been far more deferential to her liberal colleagues than McCain, who regularly irked left-leaning viewers as she clashed with Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and others.

Griffin, who describes herself as a national security conservative, suggested Monday the show will be more genial with her at the table.

"As a Republican, the table skews to the left. I'm not going in trying to change everyone's mind," she said. "Merely to show the other viewpoint, show how nearly half the country sees some of these issues."