The Satanic Temple to host ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school

The Satanic Temple will be hosting an after-school program at an elementary school in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Satanic Temple plans to host its first After School Satan Club (ASSC) club in the state of Tennessee on January 10, 2024, at Chimney Rock Elementary Library.

A flyer for the event describes the Satanic Temple as a non-theistic religion recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a Church. The church views Satan as a literary figure who represents a "metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit."

They added that the "Satan Club" will not attempt to convert students to any religious ideology. Instead, the Satanic Temple encourages "children to think for themselves."

"All After School Satan Clubs are based on activities centered around the Seven Fundamental Tenets and emphasize a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious worldview."

ASSC will provide teachers help to prepare "fun activities" centered around their Seven Fundamental Tenets.

Those tenets include benevolence, empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.

The ASSC was requested by a parent at the school.

"ASSC only goes where it has been invited to give an alternative club to the other religious clubs already operating on school campus," June Everett, a spokesperson for ASSC, told Fox News Digital.

The ASSC was running at eight schools last year, and currently four schools are running ASSC this school year.

"Districts from last year have updated their policies to keep both the GNC and ASSC out, and some of the GNC's have not returned for this school year—hence the reason we aren't active in those schools," Everett, the ASSC Campaign Director said.

She added, "Our active clubs are in California, Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and soon to be Tennessee."

Everett explained further that school officials would not send out a permission slip for the club "due to an enforced flyer policy," even though the school had previously sent out permission slips for the Child Evangelism Fellowship's Good News Club that operates on campus, before school hours.

When Fox News Digital reached out to Memphis Shelby Schools, who preside over Chimney Rock, for comment, it referred to a statement posted on Facebook in the evening – as some residents had questions about the "recent approval of a facility rental to The Satanic Temple."

School district officials said they’re committed to upholding the First Amendment for all non-profit organizations seeking to use their facilities outside of school hours.

"The Satanic Temple, recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity, falls under this policy and has the same legal rights to use our facilities after-hours as any other non-profit organization."