Judge Jeanine reveals the moral hypocrisy of Jeff Zucker and the left

"The Five" co-host Jeanine Pirro said CNN President Jeff Zucker's failure to disclose a relationship with a subordinate exemplifies the left's moral hypocrisy Wednesday on "The Five." Zucker resigned Wednesday after failing to disclose a "consensual relationship" with CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust, details of which surfaced during CNN's Chris Cuomo investigation.

"What I find most fascinating about this is that you get these people who are in positions of power and they think they're God," Pirro said. "And they know they're violating the law, whether it be Andrew Cuomo or journalistic integrity, Chris Cuomo, or the rules and regulations, whether it's Jeff Zucker. But they think, 'I'll get away with it. I'm above it. I'm better than everyone else. The rules don't apply to me.'"

"And that's what I think we're seeing now. … There may be more to the story with Zucker, and I'm sure there is. But these are the people who tried to convince us that we were all hateful fascists, and in the end, they were the ones who weren't following any of the rules."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said the relationship is "nothing compared to the hazardous waste that drips out of CNN every night."

Such "waste" includes CNN's Russian collusion coverage, "anti-cop narrative," "all the fake news that they spewed" and "the targeting of civilians over memes."

"This obviously is about Chris Cuomo exacting revenge," he said. " … This is like a relationship version of mutually-assured destruction. So when powerful people know things about other powerful people and you come after me, well, you just better be careful because I also know what's in your backyard. And that's what happened."

Gollust is remaining at CNN.