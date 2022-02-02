Who is Allison Gollust? CNN boss Zucker steps down citing undisclosed relationship with longtime colleague

CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday after now-former CNN boss Jeff Zucker stepped down, admitting he didn’t disclose a "consensual relationship" with his longtime colleague.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," Gollust said in a statement that immediately raised eyebrows.

JEFF ZUCKER OUT AT CNN AFTER FAILING TO DISCLOSE ‘CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP’ WITH COLLEAGUE: ‘I WAS WRONG’

A variety of former CNN employees and media industry insiders have suggested that Zucker and Gollust have been in a consensual relationship for quite some time.

"I encourage you to google the two parties and read the details about their relationship that dates back years. That said, I’m sure company emails can easily determine if she’s lying in this statement. Again—It was an open secret and I haven’t even worked there for like 8 years," former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien tweeted in response to Gollust’s statement.

Former CNN correspondent Roland Martin bluntly declared it an "open secret" that Gollust was in a relationship with the boss.

"It was an open secret at @CNN that Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust, who he hired as head of communications, were having an affair," Martin tweeted. "I was only there with them for four months in 2013 and knew. NBC folks knew when they worked together there. @katiecouric intimated that in her book!"

JEFF ZUCKER RESIGNATION MARKS LATEST SCANDAL TO PLAGUE CNN

Indeed, Katie Couric’s 2021 book insinuated something was going on with Zucker and Gollust and passages were quickly shared on social media once Wednesday's news broke.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gollust became close to Zucker when the duo worked together at NBC starting in 1996. She eventually left the Peacock Network and was appointed as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's communications director in 2012. However, she bolted to join Zucker at CNN only four months later.

Martin also tweeted, "Look, there were many folks who were not happy that Jeff Zucker brought in Allison Golust when he got hired. There were top inside staffers who got passed over. That rankled MANY on the inside at @CNN. But no one wanted to oppose Jeff because he would go after people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gollust, now CNN's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, was once even floated as a candidate to eventually replace Zucker atop the liberal network. Other industry insiders, inside and outside CNN, have long considered Zucker’s relationship with Gollust to be an open secret and they were recently spotted together attending a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Zucker announced he would leave CNN on Wednesday after admitting he should have disclosed their relationship, but Gollust will continue working for the network, CNN announced.