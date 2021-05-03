'The Collapse of Cuomo' to analyze embattled NY governor's fall from grace

Fox Nation’s new special "The Collapse of Cuomo" analyzes how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., once heralded as the "gold standard" of leadership by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, started to fall from grace on March 25, 2020 --- the day he enacted a policy that forced recovering COVID-19 patients back into nursing home facilities.

By some estimates, the measure may have killed thousands of elderly residents. To make matters worse, his aide Melissa DeRosa admitted that his administration intentionally withheld the number of nursing home deaths for fear of a Department of Justice investigation. State attorney general Letitia James’ office revealed that the number may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent. And a new New York Times report released just last week suggests that the cover-up was larger than originally thought, as the governor's aides intentionally sought to prevent New York state health officials from releasing the true death toll.

But as "The Collapse of Cuomo" captures, Cuomo’s nursing home mandate and subsequent cover-up was one of multiple scandals that would crush his political clout and reputation. A culture of workplace harassment, misuse of state resources, etc., all worked to make the governor the seeming political pariah he’s become today.

Grieving New Yorkers who say Cuomo's policies resulted in family tragedies, such as Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, have spoken out about the governor's dangerous agenda. Dean, who has been very candid about losing both of her in-laws to COVID in separate New York nursing homes last year and blames Cuomo's dangerous March 25 mandate, said that the fight against the Cuomo administration at times seems like a lost cause.

"He’s getting away with it," Dean said. "He still continues to have closed door press events without reporters on scene to ask him the questions we still want answers to."

She compared the situation to "seeing your abuser on TV every day and realizing nothing is going to happen."

And yet, Dean and others continue to seek accountability from the administration. Cuomo’s string of scandals has resulted in both Republicans and Democrats questioning his character and calling for his resignation. He has so far refused to heed those demands.

"The governor has abused his powers," said Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim, one of several New York lawmakers calling on Cuomo to step down. "He has a pattern of abusive behavior."

