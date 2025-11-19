Expand / Collapse search
Media

FOX News Audio signs licensing deal for 'The Life of Jesus Podcast' featuring A-list cast

The 52-episode series features over 100 notable actors and launches on Nov. 30

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
FOX News Audio signed a new licensing deal with Gulfstream Studios to air "The Life of Jesus Podcast," beginning Sunday, Nov. 30, the company announced on Wednesday. 

As the latest addition to FOX Faith, FOX News Media’s religion vertical, the 52-episode podcast series will bring stories from the New Testament to life through immersive storytelling. Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of "FOX & Friends," will introduce each episode and guide listeners through the life, teachings and miracles of Jesus Christ.

Featuring over 100 notable actors voicing characters of the Bible, the series will include Kristen Bell as Mary Magdalene, Sean Astin as Matthew, Neal McDonough as Jesus, Brian Cox as the voice of God, Malcolm McDowell as Caiaphas, John Rhys-Davies as the narrator and Julia Ormond as Mary, Mother of God, among others.

Ainsley Earhardt to host new FOX Faith podcast

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt will host a new podcast series on FOX Faith called "The Life of Jesus Podcast." (Noam Galai/Getty Images; Fox News)

The new podcast further expands FOX Faith’s growing library of faith-based content across audio and digital platforms, offering audiences an accessible way to engage with biblical narratives.

"The Life of Jesus Podcast" will be introduced in four installments and air aligned with key moments in the Christian calendar.

The first 13 episodes will debut on Nov. 30 to mark the start of Advent and 13 additional episodes will be released on Dec. 21, during the week of Christmas.

The third installment of 13 episodes will come out on Feb. 15, 2026, in time for Lent, and the final episodes will premiere on Palm Sunday, on March 29.

"The Life of Jesus Podcast" will be available in audio format on Spotify, Apple podcasts, FOX News podcasts and wherever podcasts are found.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

