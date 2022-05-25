Texas school shooting prompts Twitter ridicule of GOP, pro-lifers: 'Lunatics with guns'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, which has left at least 22 people dead, including 19 children, prompted emotional Twitter reactions that quickly became politically charged and aggressive towards the GOP and pro-lifers.

In a statement on the massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., said, "Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss, and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering."

It wasn’t long before prominent Twitter users aired their grievances at the Republican governor and other GOP politicians.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 19 CHILDREN, 2 TEACHERS KILLED, SUSPECTED SHOOTER DEAD

"Thanks, Texas Republicans and Gov. Abbott. Enjoy your upcoming talk at the NRA, Abbott," Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali sarcastically wrote.

Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego singled out Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is also expected to speak at the Friday NRA event, tweeting "Just to be clear f--- you @tedcruz you f------ baby killer."

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., took the opportunity to call for an end to the filibuster, a position that a number of prominent Democrats have taken since President Biden’s inauguration.

Juliette Kayyem, a CNN analyst and former Obama official, also reacted to the news with a call for progressive political action by way of ending immigration enforcement.

"Uvalde is over 80% Hispanic, with large immigrant community. I do not know any motives, just demographics. One thing needs to be made clear by feds: no immigration enforcement, no questions asked, safe harbor, get your kids, do not hide, etc. Now," she tweeted.

BIDEN DEMANDS GUN CONTROL FOLLOWING UVALDE, TEXAS, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

Yet, in the wake of a leaked opinion draft that the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v Wade and send abortion law decisions back to the states, it was perhaps inevitable that the vast majority of liberal social media reactions would provoke anger aimed at the GOP and the pro-life movement.

"The GOP is forcing women to carry fetuses to term just so they have new targets to shoot," Nobel Peace Prize nominee Steve Hofstetter tweeted.

"No amount of dead children will ever make Republicans regulate guns because they know that mass death primes us for authoritarianism," Ruth Ben-Ghiat tweeted, providing a link to her perspective essay in The Washington Post.

"Republicans want to protect kids from the word "gay" but not from the guns killing them at school," author Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, chimed in.

Sundance Institute alumni and former Crooked Media "What a Day" host Akilah Hughes asserted that Republicans have a "domestic supply of infants" they can "sacrifice to lunatics with guns."

FATHER OF TEEN IN PARKLAND SHOOTING ASKS WHY TEXAS OFFICIALS COULDN'T HELLP PREVENT UVALDE TRAGEDY

"Republicans were horrified today when they thought we'd lost 14 embryos in Texas. They were later greatly relieved to learn it was only 14 sentient children, murdered in school with the guns they can't stop fighting for. Life: Come and Take It," author John Pavlovitz added.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.