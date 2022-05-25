Father of teen in Parkland shooting asks why Texas officials couldn't help prevent Uvalde tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Pollack, who became a prominent advocate for school safety after his daughter was a victim in the 2018 Parkland shooting, shared what could have been done to avoid the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

ANDREW POLLACK: I'm so angry that I'm practically shaking right now at what happened — what these parents have to deal with. And just thinking that my daughter was murdered and we put a commission in Florida together to look into all the failures.

WHO IS THE TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTER? WHAT WE KNOW

And this district in Texas didn't learn anything about what happened with my daughter. How hard could it be that a single point of entry and armed policemen or highly trained teachers at the school, even at a single point of entry, would prevent it. And it just angers me. This thing didn't have to happen today.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: