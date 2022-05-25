Texas school shooting: 'The Five' co-host Pirro warns not to chalk it up exclusively to mental health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Five" co-host Jeanine Pirro explained the factors that allegedly could have influenced the Texas school shooter's mental health Wednesday.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 19 CHILDREN, 3 ADULTS, INCLUDING SHOOTER DEAD

PIRRO: When we talk about mental illness, one of the things that concerns me is it's just this kind of amorphous blob, mental illness. The Buffalo shooter taught us that when someone seems incapable of functioning in our society, we send them for a 730, which is what I used to do when I was a judge. If I thought someone was a danger to himself or a danger to others, I would send him for a psychiatric review. Now they're doing the psychiatric review. They're letting them out. The guy [who traveled to] Buffalo goes out and kills ten people. … And a lot of these people are not necessarily mentally insane. This is not insanity. Insanity is when you don't know where you are. You're … totally in a state where you can't tell time or relevance or what's going on. This guy's predicting what he's going to do. He's saying, "I just did it. Now I'm going to go do this."

…

There were some crumbs. We know that he's from a broken home. We know that he's a loner. We know that he was self-injuring himself. We know that he was made fun of because he has a lisp and because apparently he wore eyeliner. We know that there was violent rhetoric from people he worked with and that he was isolated. But does that mean we can go out and arrest him? No. So let's not just throw it out at mental health.

