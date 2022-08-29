Texas school district adds Narcan to nurses offices to combat growing fentanyl crisis: It's 'devastating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rural Texas school district has added Narcan to nurses' offices to combat the growing fentanyl crisis.

Dr. Eric Wright, superintendent of Hays Consolidated Independent School District outside of Austin, told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that adding Narcan to nurse offices is a "positive," however, the impact of fentanyl in the community is "devastating."

"We've been able to save several of our kids," Wright said. "We've had three deaths, and it's gut-wrenching."

Hays CISD posted on their website that they have stocked Narcan at all campuses. Narcan, if administered quickly enough, can help reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose.

"During the summer of 2022, the communities in Hays CISD began to see an increase in overdoses, poisonings, and deaths related to fentanyl," the district's message read.

The district also partnered with local law enforcement, emergency management and health authorities to "monitor and collaborate on the best way to combat the crisis."

Across the U.S., cities including San Diego, Las Vegas and New York are installing vending machines and locker kiosks stocked with nasal sprays that contain naloxone, a medication that can be used in emergencies for someone who has overdosed on opioids, including fentanyl .

Often referred to as Narcan, the spray medication can bring back someone from the brink of death, instantly enabling them to breathe.

Fentanyl deaths and overdoses are increasing at such a rate that they are reportedly overwhelming morgues around the country. Most fentanyl in the United States comes in across the border with Mexico, which is currently suffering a historic surge in illegal crossings that began in the early days of President Joe Biden's term.

Wright warned students not to take a pill unless it's been prescribed, noting one student who recently passed had just wanted something to help them sleep.

"It's all about education and letting them know that no matter where you attempt to purchase illegal drugs, you have an opportunity to buy a pill that may be laced with fentanyl and it may be the end of your life if you ingest this particular pill," he said.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.